Resident Evil Requiem Fans Are Still Convinced Leon Will Be Featured

Resident Evil fans are looking to dive into the next installment. We’ve waited a good while to see where the mainline series would go next after Ethan Winters’s storyline wrapped in Resident Evil Village. We’ve since seen Resident Evil Requiem unveiled, along with a brand new protagonist. However, fans are still hoping to see series protagonist Leon Kennedy appear at some point in the campaign.

When Resident Evil Requiem was unveiled, we learned that fans were going back to Raccoon City. That’s a significant move, as it’s been decades since the city’s destruction. What’s left is nothing more than broken-down ruins of a once flourished city. Yesterday, we had the big new Capcom Spotlight that showcased a little more information on the Resident Evil game. More specifically, it was noted that the protagonist was initially intended to be Leon Kennedy.

However, the developers felt that they would lose the horror aspect of Leon in this game. Leon’s already dealt with these various BOWs, so he’s battle-hardened. As a result, you wouldn’t see Leon as afraid as someone that wasn’t used to being put in these horrifying situations. So Leon was dropped in favor of a new protagonist, FBI technical analyst Grace Ashcroft.

That said, fans are not convinced that Leon is not showing up. On Reddit, we’re seeing a ton of comments noting that this is a misdirection attempt for Capcom. While we expect Grace to play a prominent role in this game, fans are still hoping for either a second campaign with Leon or at least some shorter sequences as the character.

After all, it’s hard to return to Raccoon City without seeing some familiar faces who were also in the city when it fell. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if this proves to be the case. As it stands, we’re not expecting Resident Evil Requiem to be released until February 27, 2026. When it does launch, you’ll find the game available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In other news related to the game, we learned that Capcom initially developed this title as an online gameplay experience.