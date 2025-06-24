Jurassic World Evolution 3 Drops Generative AI After Fan Backlash

AI is a hot topic, no matter the industry you’re in. For video games, concerns exist that AI is replacing the talent of developers working on these projects. One of the titles that seemed to have generative AI in the game was Jurassic World Evolution 3. That’s no longer the case, as the fan backlash has led the developers to steer clear of using these assets in their games.

It wasn’t too long ago that fans picked up on Frontier Developments using generative AI for some of the scientist’s portraits. As noted by GamesRadar, Steam also highlights which game listings feature AI materials in their games. That allowed fans to quickly turn the heat up over at Frontier Developments with claims that they would be skipping over the game because of the practice of using generative AI.

It turns out that enough feedback has finally prompted the developers to scrap the assets and issue a statement to fans through Steam. Developers noted that they have removed the use of generative AI for the portraits, and we can likely expect Frontier Developments to avoid using AI content in their future projects.

This won’t be a significant setback for the team, as it appears they are still on track to launch the game on October 21, 2025. If this is your first time hearing about this series, then we can offer a bit of a recap on what to expect.

Much like the previous games, in Jurassic World Evolution 3, players are getting a construction and management simulation game where you’re essentially building your own Jurassic World park. You’ll raise the dinosaurs, care for them, decorate their enclosures, and provide a thrilling experience for guests who visit.

Again, the game is set to launch on October 21, 2025. When it does arrive, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.