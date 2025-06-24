Assassin’s Creed Shadows 1.0.6 Patch Update Breakdown Includes The New Nightmare Difficulty

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows patch update, which will bring the game to version 1.0.6, is set to arrive tomorrow. If you’ve been enjoying the game, then get ready for the new content and fixes heading your way. There’s even a far more challenging difficulty being implemented into the game settings for those of you who truly want to test your skills. Here’s everything you’re going to need to know!

For starters, those looking for a new quest to partake in will have one. Ubisoft has partnered up with Critical Role to introduce the A Critical Encounter story pack. In this quest, players will meet with a man named Rufino, who uncovers a deadly conspiracy. It turns out that a secret organization has hired assassins to eliminate influential commoners, and now Naoe and Yasuke must intervene.

Likewise, as mentioned, a new difficulty setting is available for those seeking a challenge. This difficulty setting will be called Nightmare, and it will make changes to both combat and stealth. We know that your defensive options will be less effective, and enemies will deal greater damage. You’ll also find that the enemy AI is tweaked to allow them to be more aggressive, smarter, and faster. Furthermore, the precious combat resources you’ll find in the world will be harder to come by.

While not directly attached to the Nightmare difficulty, there are some expansions made to the Regional Alert System. Attacking civilians can cause the alarms to be triggered, allowing a group of guardians to be sent out toward your location.

You’ll also find some new horse camera presets, VFX toggles, and even a setting to toggle headgear in cutscenes. Of course, beyond that, you’ll find a slew of bug fixes, all of which can be found in the official patch notes right here. Again the Assassin’s Creed Shadows patch update won’t be available until June 25, 2025.

If you haven’t picked up Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the game is now available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can also find our official Before You Buy coverage of the game in the video embedded below.