Xbox Insiders Are Getting A Look At The New Aggregated Gaming Library

Xbox Insiders have a brand new feature to test out. More specifically, this feature will be available to those of you using a Windows 11 PC. Likewise, we know that this feature is set to be incorporated into the ROG Ally and ROG Ally X handhelds when they finally launch into the marketplace. If you haven’t noticed yet, a new aggregated gaming library feature is now available, making your titles more accessible.

PC gaming can be a bit of a headache with the various storefronts. If you have a ton of games in your digital libraries, it’s not always easy to remember just what storefront has the game installed on your PC. Fortunately, this new feature will allow players to load up their games with far greater ease. That’s the hope from Xbox, as it will now have a new library setup under the Xbox PC app.

Taking to the official Xbox Wire, Microsoft announced that Xbox Insiders can try out the feature before the official rollout. What this does is all of your installed games should appear in the My Library section of the Xbox PC app. That’s, of course, if the storefront is supported. Microsoft has noted that they are working to support additional PC storefronts over time.

From this feature, you can load up the game under one library. So, beyond the games you bought directly from Microsoft, Battle.net, or the Xbox Game Pass service, you should see the alternative storefront games installed on your PC featured together. Fortunately, if you’re not fond of this idea, there is an option to turn this feature off. You just have to head into the settings, go into Library & Extensions, and then, from there, Hide the storefronts you don’t want to appear in the library.

Again, this is just for Xbox Insiders right now. It’s in the testing phase, but the plans appear to be underway to ensure the feature rolls out this holiday season. This is also the planned launch for the upcoming Xbox Ally handhelds. While we don’t have a specific release date yet, insiders have suggested that we could see those devices enter the marketplace by October of this year.