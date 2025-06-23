Donkey Kong Bananza File Size Revealed!

If you’ve heard people buzzing about Donkey Kong Bananza still, that’s likely because the game has quickly become one of the most anticipated games of the entire year, pretty much overnight. Don’t get us wrong, the game had hype when it was revealed back in April, but thanks to that Nintendo Direct that we got last Wednesday, people have been enjoying everything that they’ve been seeing or hearing about the title. Nintendo not only delivered on that presentation but has been good about keeping a steady flow of information about the title coming out, including how much it’ll take up on your Nintendo Switch 2!

As noted by the Japanese Nintendo site, Donkey Kong Bananza will only take about 8.5 GB! That’s not too bad at all, and it highlights how Nintendo is still pretty great about stuffing its games full of content without breaking the data bank. If you really think about it, this file size is more important than it seems, as the game is very much about exploring a massive underground world with plenty of layers and hidden treasures, not to mention being able to destroy everything in sight, and yet, it’s under 10 GBs.

As some have speculated, the stylized look of the game might have helped things, as well as how many characters will be on screen at once. However, as shown in a certain racing launch title, having 24 on screen at once during intense kart battles didn’t slow down the Nintendo Switch 2 at all.

Regardless, it’s good to know that the game will be packed to the brim with stuff to do once it arrives. For example, we know there will be tons of golden bananas for Donkey Kong and Pauline to get, including many that can only be found through finding hidden spots all over the map. Oh, but Nintendo also revealed that you can restore the map via an in-game feature! Thus, you can “go ape” and then see things fixed in case you “went too far.” Classic.

There are also plenty of unlockables, including all the different kinds of clothes they can wear and even the fur options for Donkey Kong! Plus, there’s a large assortment of music for you to unlock, including a certain rap from a past DK title!

When you add this to the fun story of Donkey Kong trying to get Pauline back to the surface, you get a title that many will go “BANANA!!!!!” for when it drops on the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17th.