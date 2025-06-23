Rumor: Respawn Has Been Working On An “Untitled Jedi Project” For At Least A Year

We now have additional confirmation that Respawn is hard at work at ending Cal Kestis’ story, albeit from an unofficial source.

While Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was both critically and commercially successful, the franchise hit an unexpected road bump when its creative director, Stig Asmussen, left studio Respawn Entertainment. This happened five months after the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in 2023, raising speculation if a falling out had happened between Stig and the studio or EA. In March 2024, Asmussen announced the launch of his own studio Giant Skull, which is itself working on a new unannounced single player action adventure game.

Respawn officially confirmed that they were working on a Star Wars Jedi game that would be a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in an investor relations meeting in September 2024. No less than Laura Miele, president of EA Entertainment, confirmed that they were working on a third game in the series that is intended to end Cal Kestis’ story arc.

That takes us to today. A current Respawn Entertainment employee has revealed on their LinkedIn profile that they have been working on an “untitled Jedi project” for the span of one year and three months. They provided this job description of their roles:

Technical Gameplay Designer

Mar 2024 to Jul 2024

Debug and designer tools, gameplay systems on untitled Jedi project

Narrative Technical Designer

Jul 2024 to May 2025

Level scripting, cinematic gameplay sequences on untitled Jedi projectLevel scripting, cinematic gameplay sequences on untitled Jedi project

You can also verify this in the screenshot we are providing below. Interestingly enough, this developer had previously worked in Naughty Dog for nearly two years, and worked on RPG progression systems for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet before leaving the company.

While this developer isn’t quite a seasoned decade long veteran, they have an impressive resume to be taking on different roles across different companies so rapidly. As for what this means for Cal Kestis and the Star Wars Jedi franchise, it certainly seems that Respawn is committed to this project for the long haul.

And fans needed this reassurance. Last April, EA laid off staff at Respawn, with Respawn stating that there were ‘targeted team adjustments’ for their upcoming Star Wars game. That language may seem ominous, but it encompasses changes like moving developers to other projects or even to other parts of EA.

At least for now, we can only speculate on what this final Star Wars Jedi game will be like without Stig Asmussen, but he certainly didn’t make the first two games alone. The rest of Respawn, even if some of the people in the studio have changed, will fulfill the task of completing Cal Kestis’ story, and we’ll decide if they did him justice then.