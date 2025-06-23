Rumor: Switch 2 Direct Full Of Game Announcements Coming In July – Including Animal Crossing For 2026

The long awaited Switch 2 Direct that’s coming with all the game announcements may finally be on the horizon – but it isn’t making it to E3 month.

As shared by Stealth40K, Wood Hawker has revealed the rumor in the latest episode of the Nontendo Podcast. Hawker is being strangely elusive about this rumor, as he himself tells viewers not to believe it. Hawker also doesn’t really have a track record for rumors yet, so it wasn’t like there was a huge case supporting him already.

With all that said, rumors about a potential Switch 2 Direct dried up recently, and that’s led to interest in looking for information even from unknown sources. Rather than stating that we are placing our confidence behind Hawker’s credibility, let’s say this rumor is itself the test for his credibility. Whether it’s proven true or not will determine if he will become a popular source of rumors and leaks moving forward. So let’s put Hawker’s sources to the test.

According to Hawker’s source, Nintendo will be shadow dropping a big GameCube game in Pokémon Colosseum. Nintendo already announced this as one of the upcoming GameCube Classics, so the announcement in itself won’t be the surprise. Of course, it’s a particularly beloved Pokémon title that has never been released after its official launch on the GameCube in 2003 to 2004.

Also in the list is Metaphor ReFantazio, which originally released in October 11, 2024. Atlus may be planning to release it on the Switch 2 exactly one year later, but either way, it’s certainly one that Nintendo gamers would love to have on their console.

Another interesting title in Hawker’s list is Death Stranding, which originally released on the PlayStation 4 in 2019, and came to the Xbox Series X|S last November 2024. This game was also adapted to iOS, so Kojima Productions may give themselves leeway on the performance standard for what is reportedly dubbed Death Stranding: Director’s Cut S.

One rumored title that raises the ‘too good to be true’ alarm bells is The Witcher 3: Switch 2 Edition. Fans have been speculating about this for some time, but CD Projekt RED have been coy when asked. On a technical level, a native port of The Witcher 3 to the Switch 2 could feature the next-gen enhancements that are not possible on the original Switch.

We may get the release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which would only make sense. Nintendo has committed to releasing this game this year, and it now looks like the company is just spacing out promotions between this game, Donkey Kong Bananza, and the launch game Mario Kart World.

Lastly, Hawker’s source hints at a “one more thing” announcement, which would feature Isabelle. Animal Crossing: New Horizons released in 2020, and we are supposedly getting the next Animal Crossing in 2026. It’s an interesting choice if true, as Nintendo may have wanted to make sure the Switch 2 was easier to acquire before bringing out this title which has incredible crossover appeal with casual gamers.

These may all end up being wishful thinking, but we’ll be honest here: we would love it if Hawker’s source is correct. This would be a solid announcement lineup for the rest of the year, as we can’t say there’s a game here that wouldn’t have fans that want it. And now that it’s out, we’ll just have to wait and see if Hawker’s reputation is about to be made.