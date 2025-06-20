Roblox Grow A Garden Orange Tabby Guide

There are numerous pets in Roblox Grow A Garden, and there are likely more on the way, given what we know about certain updates that are set to happen soon. The question is always, “Which pets do I get?” It’s a fair question, as these pets aren’t merely for aesthetic purposes. Each of them has a true “purpose” in the game, as they have skills that you can use over the course of growing your plants. As a result of that, it’s almost strategic which plants you should try to get. However, if you’d rather just go off base instincts, you could go for your favorite kinds of pets. You know, like a cat?

There are a few cats in the game that you can get. They’re not as numerous as you might think, but they’re there! As such, you can get them if you have the right egg. For example, one of the pets that was added during the May update was the Orange Tabby. It’s a classic kind of pet, and if you’re hoping to get one yourself, our guide is here to help you!

How To Get The Orange Tabby In Roblox Grow A Garden!

The good news right off the bat is that while you will need a little luck to get the Orange Tabby, you won’t have to jump through a lot of hoops just to get the chance to own one. In this game, pets are obtained through eggs, and you can get most eggs through one of the many shops that are in the game. When you go to the Pet Eggs shop, look for the “Rare Egg.” Buy one and then hatch it to see what you get.

The bad news is that these eggs are extremely RNG, and that means you don’t know what you’ll get until you hatch one. The GOOD news, again, is that the Orange Tabby has an extremely high summon rate. In fact, it’s 33.33%! That’s not only really high, it’s the highest percentage for that egg type! So, barring some really bad luck, you can likely get the Orange Tabby in a few pulls. Just make sure you have enough money to buy multiple eggs so you can get it sooner rather than later.

As for its natural ability, it will activate the chance that a fruit nearby will grow in size. The chance is small, about 1.5%, but that’s better than zero! Plus, this ability means that you can sell your fruit for a higher price!