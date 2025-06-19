Roblox Creator Studio Steps Onto Kickstarter For Next Title

One of the main reasons why Roblox has endured and grown, much like a certain garden, over the years is that it’s a bunch of players and creator studios who are adding to the mystique of the game by creating their own titles. The creation tools in the universe are expansive, and we’ve seen everything from simple simulators to recreations of movies to full-on RPGs and even MMOs. The whole point is to make what you think is fun and then let others go nuts with it. In this case, though, we’re talking about Credenzio Studios, which made a game in the universe called Lionhearts: Crusade.

The game is an MMORPG, which shows that the team knows how to handle scale, and it’s been played by millions, so clearly, they are good at what they do. The twist, though, is that they’re taking what they did in Roblox and are now applying it to Kickstarter. The team launched a campaign to help them make a new game called Lionhearts, which will use the Unreal Engine 5 and launch on Steam. Here’s a description of the game from the KS page itself:

“Lionhearts is a medieval world where you shape history. Lead armies, build trade empires or rise to religious prominence in a player-driven persistent multiplayer feudal simulator: a living medieval open world where every player’s choices shape history. Build kingdoms, forge alliances, wage wars, and rise through the ranks of military, trade, or religious hierarchies in a persistent, player-driven world. History and legacy are yours to create.”

The campaign is already going strong, with it having over 50K raised of its 100K goal, and that was just through 160+ backers! With 28 days to go, it does have a solid chance of reaching its funding goal and getting to make the game in full. Plus, if you’re curious about what the game will be like, you’ll have not only a trailer to watch but a demo to partake in.

Why does this matter in the overall? First, it highlights that the creator studios are gaining valuable experience by making games in the Roblox universe and then can apply that to being able to make more “robust and graphically superior’ games with engines like Unreal Engine 5. Second, it’s nice to know that these studios are always up for “upping their game” where they can instead of resting on what they know they can do.

Sometimes, you have to push for more.