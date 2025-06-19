Xbox Free Play Days Games Confirmed For This Weekend

Video games can be an expensive hobby. We know that it’s not easy getting the latest AAA games when they drop into the marketplace. There’s been a jump in price as well in this latest generation of gaming. Some of those new releases coming our way are now costing us $80. That makes it even harder to decide on whether some games are worth picking up at launch and which to hold off. Fortunately, there are plenty of deals and promotions going on at any given moment. For instance, Xbox owners could partake in the latest Xbox Free Play Days offer.

If you’re unfamiliar with Xbox Free Play Days, this is a weekly offering from Microsoft. Towards the end of the week, we get a slew of video games to enjoy completely for free. So, if you’re going into the weekend with nothing new to enjoy, maybe these games might suffice. All you have to do is have a subscription with either Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, or Core membership.

If you’re a subscriber, then you just have to head to the Free Play Days collection under the Subscription tab on the Xbox Storefront. From there, you should be able to download and install the featured games. We’ll list the games being featured this week below.

Xbox Free Play Days

Dead by Daylight

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale

Trailmakers

Synduality Each of Ada

Those games are available to enjoy for free now and will remain free until Sunday, June 22, 2025. Any achievements you earn during this time will remain on your account. Likewise, if you are interested in the games and would like to keep them, you will find discounts available for purchasing those games during this period.

