Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Xbox Free Play Days Games Confirmed For This Weekend

by

It won’t cost you to try these games out.

Video games can be an expensive hobby. We know that it’s not easy getting the latest AAA games when they drop into the marketplace. There’s been a jump in price as well in this latest generation of gaming. Some of those new releases coming our way are now costing us $80. That makes it even harder to decide on whether some games are worth picking up at launch and which to hold off. Fortunately, there are plenty of deals and promotions going on at any given moment. For instance, Xbox owners could partake in the latest Xbox Free Play Days offer.

If you’re unfamiliar with Xbox Free Play Days, this is a weekly offering from Microsoft. Towards the end of the week, we get a slew of video games to enjoy completely for free. So, if you’re going into the weekend with nothing new to enjoy, maybe these games might suffice. All you have to do is have a subscription with either Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, or Core membership.

If you’re a subscriber, then you just have to head to the Free Play Days collection under the Subscription tab on the Xbox Storefront. From there, you should be able to download and install the featured games. We’ll list the games being featured this week below.

Xbox Free Play Days

  • Dead by Daylight
  • Headbangers: Rhythm Royale
  • Trailmakers
  • Synduality Each of Ada

Those games are available to enjoy for free now and will remain free until Sunday, June 22, 2025. Any achievements you earn during this time will remain on your account. Likewise, if you are interested in the games and would like to keep them, you will find discounts available for purchasing those games during this period.

With that said, if you’re looking for more deals, then we have you covered. We have a weekly video game deals page that you can view right here. This will give you the best promotions across PC and consoles right now.

Recent Videos

100 Brand NEW Games Announced in 2025

100 Brand NEW Games Announced in 2025
FBC: Firebreak - Before You Buy

FBC: Firebreak - Before You Buy
Nintendo Switch 2: 7 Things We TESTED

Nintendo Switch 2: 7 Things We TESTED
20 INSANELY FAST Games That FORCE YOU TO THINK FAST

20 INSANELY FAST Games That FORCE YOU TO THINK FAST
Switch 2: 10 Tips & Tricks You PROBABLY DIDN'T KNOW

Switch 2: 10 Tips & Tricks You PROBABLY DIDN'T KNOW
10 AA Games That Were ALMOST A MASTERPIECE

10 AA Games That Were ALMOST A MASTERPIECE
10 Games That Were Also EXPECTED TO FAIL

10 Games That Were Also EXPECTED TO FAIL
The Alters - Before You Buy

The Alters - Before You Buy
GAMESTOP MAKES BIG DECISION, GTA 6 MUSIC LEAK? & MORE

GAMESTOP MAKES BIG DECISION, GTA 6 MUSIC LEAK? & MORE
Category: Tag: , ,