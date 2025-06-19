Beat Saber Will No Longer Receive Updates For PSVR 1 & 2

Beat Games has shared ominous news for PSVR and PSVR 2 gamers.

They updated their FAQ with this information:

As we look to the future and plan the next big leap for Beat Saber, we have made the decision to no longer release updates for PS4 and PS5 starting in June 2025. Our passion for VR remains unwavering. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and what we can bring to Beat Saber fans who have been on this journey with us over the past 7 years.

What this means for you:

This update will not impact your ability to keep playing Beat Saber, and you will still have access to content that you previously purchased on the PlayStation platform.

Beat Saber will still be available for purchase on PS4 and PS5 devices, and you can still play or purchase songs or music packs that were released prior to June 18, 2025. However, no new content will be released on these platforms after that date.

Additionally, starting on January 21st, 2026, multiplayer will no longer be available in Beat Saber on PS4 and PS5.

Cross-buy, however, will remain active between the PS4 and PS5 base game.

To quote Circana analyst Mat Piscatella on what this means:

Can’t think of a death knell bigger for any VR device than having Beat Saber end support. RIP.

To clarify, Beat Saber isn’t ending all support, but they will only provide customer support for gamers who have issues. Beat Games is clear that the game is essentially ‘finished’ on PlayStation.

For those who have yet to dip their toes into it, Beat Saber is one of the foundational titles of this generation of VR video games. It’s one of the most accessible VR games playable today, a rhythm game where you swing two virtual sabers in each hand in sync with each song. It’s both fun to play and also a great game to showcase the merits of VR, especially when they’re played by content creators.

It was also one of the first games ever released on PSVR, so its history is very closely tied to Sony’s VR initiative. Piscatella’s observation may seem glib, but this news is that huge that it doesn’t need that much analysis. It would be the VR industry’s equivalent to PlayStation 5 no longer getting Fortnite or Minecraft. One does wonder if Beat Games and its parent company Oculus has plans to bring the game to new platforms (perhaps one with excellent motion controls?), or if the franchise itself is set to sunset.