Sega Makes Several Of Their Mobile Classics Free Before Being Delisted

If you recall, Sega introduced a new service for mobile devices. More specifically, the service was for Android and iOS. Through Sega Forever, players would gain access to several classics, either to play completely for free or to enjoy a premium gameplay experience for a couple of dollars—that service, however, has since gone defunct.

This occurred in 2023, and over the years since, the company has been gradually working on delisting the various games. The games also came packed with some neat little features, ranging from controller support, cloud saves, and leaderboards.

However, it looks like the last few games are soon on their way off mobile storefronts. This news came from Android Authority, who noted that they will be pulling support on the last remaining mobile ports. Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly when these games will be removed, and there hasn’t been any clear announcement. Instead, the news came via a pop-up when accessing these games.

Fortunately, the games will remain playable offline once they are officially removed. Likewise, it appears that all the games are being marked down to cost players absolutely nothing. Originally, as reported by Android Authority, some of the games did cost players $2 to download. So, if you haven’t already claimed these games now, you might lose your opportunity soon.

Sega Moibile Games Being Delisted

Crazy Taxi Classic

Golden Axe Classics

Shining Force Classics

Sonic CD Classic

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Ep. II

Streets of Rage Classic

Streets of Rage 2 Classic

Super Monkey Ball: Sakura Ed.

Virtua Tennis Challenge

Again, we do not indicate at this time as to when they will be removed from the storefronts. As a result, you don’t want to wait around to claim these games. Likewise, we don’t know what exactly the future holds for Sega and these classic titles. It was last year that we learned of Sega’s interest in launching a subscription service. Furthermore, this year marked the introduction of Sega Accounts. Perhaps we will soon see a new way to play these Sega classics.