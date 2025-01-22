For account systems like these, the video game companies certainly give things away, but they also take.

SEGA has launched a new SEGA Account system.

On the official site, they shared this information under their notices section:

“January 22, 2025 – SEGA has launched SEGA Account, an online profile that gives you access to a host of benefits when playing SEGA and ATLUS titles and using their online services.

By creating a SEGA Account, you’ll receive the latest news about SEGA/ATLUS games, events, and promotions.

Additionally, your SEGA Account grants you access to exclusive bonuses and the ability to link accounts on various gaming platforms!

Players who create an account and fulfill the specified requirements by March 7, 2025, will receive an in-game bonus for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, which launches on February 21.

Create a SEGA Account today so you can take advantage of the various new services and features coming soon!”

Aside from Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the SEGA Account site also indicates that it has supported content on Phantasy Star Online 2. The site promises more supported content for more games soon.

We can also see the site has trademark notices for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Steam, and Epic Game Store. So we can intuit that this account system will be usable across all the modern platforms they have published games on. You can, in fact, make that SEGA Account using your existing account for any of those companies and their account systems.

For those who are curious, SEGA does have games published on GOG. These include Alien Isolation, Endless Space, Two Point Hospital, and the classic Yakuza / Like A Dragon library. For now, we don’t know why SEGA did not indicate that SEGA Account will also be available on the platform for these games, but we think we can guess on our own.

SEGA’s Account system is likely to work just like those used by Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, and others. Video game company account systems are usually give and take between those companies and their customers. For game developers who don’t make consoles, they give away free content, sometimes even free games, in exchange of user information. That does not necessarily mean they will sell that information to other companies, but they will definitely use that information as data themselves.

Thanks to consumer protection rules and laws set by Europe and the US, there are clear set boundaries on what companies like Sega, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, etc. can do with your data and that they have to follow. But before you jump in to make a SEGA Account yourself, you should know what you are, quite literally, signing up for.