Rumor: Pricing & Release Window Leaked For Xbox ROG Ally Handhelds

There are never any shortages when it comes to leaks, rumors, and speculation in the video game industry. However, some insiders have a solid track record. One of those insiders who have a strong following and credibility is eXtas1s. Recently, the insider may have revealed the release window and pricing details for the new Xbox ROG Ally handhelds.

If you don’t recall, the new handhelds were unveiled during the Xbox Games Showcase. While we had seen numerous reports suggesting that Microsoft was developing its own handheld, it also had a partnership deal. Although Microsoft’s own handheld device is now reportedly scrapped, these handhelds might still suffice. That’s especially true if you were in the market for a new dedicated gaming handheld and were not quite sold on the Nintendo Switch 2 or the Valve Steam Deck.

However, unfortunately, during the Xbox Games Showcase, no details about pricing or release dates were provided, except for the announcement of the two handheld models. Thanks to a post from Reserera, we’re learning that eXtras1s has recently announced that handheld pre-orders are expected to kick off in August, with a release window scheduled for October.

Beyond that, he only noted how much the handhelds would cost in his currency. The current pricing is assumed to be €599 for the ROG Ally and €899 for the ROG Ally X. However, this is just a rumor at this time, as we have not received the official announcement from Microsoft yet.

We’re still waiting to learn more official details from the folks at Xbox when it comes to these two devices. It should also be interesting to see how these handhelds will perform in the marketplace. But again, we’ll have to practice some patience and see when we can actually get our hands on one of these devices.

If you’re looking for a little more insight into the handhelds, we recently posted a video breaking down a few things we thought were well worth knowing about. You can find that video embedded below.