Sony Officially Brings Up The PlayStation 6 Console

The PlayStation 6 could be coming our way in just a few years. That’s, of course, speculation. However, we at least know that the new console is actively in development. You might be surprised that we’re approaching five years since the launch of the PlayStation 5. After a rocky launch due to a worldwide pandemic, hopefully, this next console release doesn’t have as much of a problem getting out into the marketplace worldwide.

Don’t get too excited here, as we didn’t learn much of anything. However, Sony did finally bring the PlayStation 6 up in a business segment when speaking with investors. Thanks to VGC, we’re finding out that the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Hideaki Nishino, brought up the topic of a PlayStation 5 successor. According to the CEO, it appears that the new console will remain traditional in its design, similar to what we typically see from Sony. So, while cloud gaming is making new strides, Sony wants to focus on traditional gaming that can be played without consumers relying on network conditions.

That might be a relief to hear for some players who rely on physical media or don’t want to worry about that constant internet connection to enjoy games. However, beyond that, all we learned is that the PlayStation 6 is currently on the top of Sony’s mind. They are also working to introduce new ways that not only enhance gameplay experiences but also allow players to further engage with their content and services.

Again, there is not much here in terms of what we can expect from the console itself. However, Sony is starting to bring this console up and at least alert investors that they are busy working on this console successor. Of course, it’s anyone’s guess when we will see the platform. One assumption from a former Sony executive suggests that we could possibly see the PlayStation 6 launch in 2028. Meanwhile, another former executive reveals why the PS6 will still retain a disc drive.