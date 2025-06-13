Gears of War: Reloaded Will Only Have A Physical Disc On PS5

Gears of War fans knew for a good while that the franchise wasn’t staying dormant. We knew that there was a brand new entry coming our way in the form of a prequel. The game being developed is titled Gears of War: E-Day. However, what we didn’t anticipate was the announcement of Gears of War: Reloaded, which was unveiled last month.

The game was unveiled through the official Xbox Wire and will bring out a remastered release of the first Gears of War experience. However, what was more surprising is that the game wasn’t just sticking to the Xbox and PC platforms. Instead, we would finally see this IP make the jump to the PlayStation 5. A new group of players will finally get a chance to see Marcus Fenix’s story unfold.

However, one aspect that we’re only just discovering today is the physical release. Thanks to IGN, we’re learning that the physical release for Gears of War: Reloaded is only heading to the PlayStation 5. So, if physical media is important to you, hopefully, you’re also a PS5 owner. We imagine some players will be frustrated over this move.

As for what you can expect with Gears of War: Reloaded, the title is set to feature 4K resolution, 120 FPS support, along with cross-progression and cross-play support. The title is currently scheduled to arrive on Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms on August 26, 2025.

Meanwhile, Gears of War: E-Day is set as a prequel to the original Gears of War game. We’ll get a look at the infamous Emergence Day as it unfolded. However, we don’t have a release date outside the generic 2026 launch window. Additionally, you’ll find that the game is only slated to launch on PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms.