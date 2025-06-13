Capcom Pro Tour Has Added Nintendo Switch 2 As A Tournament Legal Platform For Street Fighter 6

It would be easy to run Switch 2 tournaments, but the tournament organizers themselves are unlikely to make the switch.

Capcom has officially added the Nintendo Switch 2 as a tournament legal platform for their Capcom Pro Tour.

As reported by NintendoLife, their inclusion was simply added in to the Capcom Pro Tour official ruleset. This is the language found in their rules, as Capcom shares on their website:

CAPCOM’s video game Street Fighter 6 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Nintendo Switch™ 2, and (1) all updates, patches, and stages released by the tournament date, and (2) Character packs released up to 7 days before the tournament start date. If a character was released on January 1st, the character will be available for tournaments starting from January 8th.

The rules also state that players must have a PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, or Nintendo Account, and they can only use one such account, to be eligible to join the tournaments for this tour.

As we’ve reported, it’s become apparent that the Switch 2 is a very capable platform for Street Fighter 6. This isn’t just about the graphics and performance, but also the low latency that makes it suitable for competitive play.

This opens up the possibility of Switch 2 Street Fighter 6 tournaments, but the likelihood of this happening may not necessarily be that high. Of course, Street Fighter 6 competition setups would be much easier if players are using portable/home console hybrids. Even when docked Switch 2 consoles would occupy less space and would be easier to manage for heat dissipation compared to other consoles and PCs.

The issue here is that the tournament organizers themselves would balk at the prospect of leaving the most popular platform in the FGC, namely, PlayStation. To be fair, it would be a potential logistical challenge to adjust, as players would be preparing for this year’s Capcom Pro Tour with PlayStation 5 compatible controllers.

On the other hand, there has been a growing case to move away from PlayStation, or at least not use it for all tournaments. As we reported last month, FGC players themselves criticized EVO organizers for how PlayStation 5 consoles overheating compromised this year’s Guilty Gear Strive Grand Finals match.

The players who wanted to move on from PlayStation 5 talked about switching to gaming PCs, which could run fighting games much better than consoles. But as it stands, tournament organizers don’t want to move away from PlayStation 5 in general. We’ll see if Capcom themselves lead the prerogative for Switch 2 Capcom Pro Tour tournaments. Seeing how successful Switch 2’s launch has been, they may themselves see the opportunity to capitalize.