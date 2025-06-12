New Silent Hill F Information Revealed During Today’s Deep Dive

Konami is pushing forward with Silent Hill F, the next major installment in the franchise and a brand-new entry. While Bloober Team hit it out of the park with their remake of Silent Hill 2, we’re equally thrilled to see how a brand new installment for the franchise will do. Today, during the Konami Press Start presentation, we were given another look at the upcoming game.

NeoBards Entertainment is working through the game, with the author behind this take being Ryukishi07. During today’s Konami Press Start, we were given a deep dive with some of the developers and producers, where we learned some new bits of information. For instance, one aspect that was decided early on with Konami for the franchise was to pull the Silent Hill setting away from the United States. Rather than sticking with the town of Silent Hill, Konami wanted to bring the game to 1960s Japan.

The focus was to stop blending Western and Japanese horror; Silent Hill F would instead focus on just Japanese horror. That is mainly horror involving beauty and disturbing elements. Furthermore, by selecting this time period and location, it’s believed that the developers have more freedom to create a playground that’s both familiar and alien to players, whether that’s the scenery or the superstitions long forgotten by people today.

While we didn’t learn much more about the premise, it’s said that players will find our protagonist, a high school student named Hinako Shimizu, to be an ordinary person. Meanwhile, the combat will be refreshed and familiar yet simple enough for players to grasp.

If you missed out on the Konami Press Start stream, you can check it out with the deep dive video footage below. Meanwhile, for you Silent Hill fans out there, outside of the deep dive on Silent Hill F, it was unveiled that Bloober Team is remaking the original Silent Hill game.

We might be waiting a good while before we take a stab at this upcoming original remake, but Silent Hill F will arrive in just a few months. Players can expect the game to be released on September 25, 2025. When it does launch, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.