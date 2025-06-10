The Outer Worlds 2 Will Have A Darker Tone

We knew for a few years now that the development team over at Obsidian Entertainment was working on a successor to The Outer Worlds. If you enjoyed that game, then chances are you have been waiting to see what is in store for you in The Outer Worlds 2. Fortunately, we got a little more of a look at this upcoming installment thanks to Xbox Games Showcase.

We know that this game is set to take place in a location called Arcadia. Here is where you’ll step into the role of an agent working for Earth Directorate. It seems that Arcadia has lost its ability to connect with Earth entirely. That’s where you step in and see what the trouble is. However, upon reaching Arcadia, you soon learn of two other factions seeking to take over control.

If it’s anything like the first installment, there are bound to be plenty of choices for you to make, altering how the story will play out. Recently, PC Gamer had the chance to speak with Brandon Adler, the game director behind the upcoming The Outer Worlds 2. During their conversation, Brandon noted that the first game could sometimes be one note. As a result, they wanted the sequel to offer something a little more than just being silly.

I want to give players something new from that, so they don’t feel like, ‘Oh, we’re just running through the same types of jokes, the same type of content, the same type of ideas and themes over and over again. – Brandon Adler

So, it does seem like we’ll get a darker tone overall with this installment. Still, Adler did note that one of the reasons behind this change is that we don’t have Tim Cain as one of the leaders working over The Outer Worlds 2. Instead, Leonard Boyarsky is taking complete control as the creative director, whereas in the first game, he was partnered up with Tim Cain.

We still wanted to make sure that we had a lot of the same feeling as the first, and so when players are interacting with the different factions, they also get to see that absurd humor that comes through. Hopefully, it’s a little bit less silly and a lot more absurd. – Brandon Adler

Fortunately, if you are a fan of Tim Cain’s work, we do know that Tim is still involved as a creative consultant. However, Adler noted that you’ll feel more of Boyarsky’s vibe, which is a little darker. Of course, you should find some humor throughout, even if it’s a little more absurd than silly.

As it currently stands right now, The Outer Worlds 2 is set to release on October 29, 2025. When it does release, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.