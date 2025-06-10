Nintendo Switch 2 Has Biggest UK Opening Yet For Company

There are many out there right now who are eager to learn about how well the Nintendo Switch 2 has done since its launch. The reason for this is that the console has been hyped for quite some time, and we all heard about the pre-order madness that occurred in certain places. Between that and the “haters” trying to say that the system “wouldn’t sell” for one reason or another, you can see why these sales numbers are so important. On the one hand, we haven’t gotten anything official from Nintendo about how the console has done. On the other hand, though, certain countries have stepped forward to reveal how well it’s done within their borders.

You might have seen that France had the biggest launch in its history when the Nintendo Switch 2 sold over 200,000 units there. That happened over just four days, and more have likely been sold there in the days since. Now, though, we head to the UK, where another interesting launch has happened. According to NielsenIQ, as revealed by The Game Business, the Switch 2 had Nintendo’s biggest launch in the country. While, once again, we didn’t get specific numbers, we did get some insight into how much bigger it was.

NielsenIQ stated that it beat out the OG Switch by a factor of MORE than “two to one.” We know from past numbers that the Switch did 80,000 in the UK at launch. So, that means that in the UK, it did at LEAST 160K, if not more. It’s possible that it could’ve already breached 200K there. Plus, the outlet noted that the system was “constrained” in terms of how many units were in the region itself.

What might surprise you, though, is that this wasn’t the biggest launch in the area’s history. In fact, Nintendo has always had difficulty selling its consoles in the UK for one reason or another. Believe it or not, both the Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2 had their launches be LESSER than both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. Yet, as we know from other regions, the Switch dominated the sales market against the two of them despite being the older system.

Regardless, this does paint another bright picture of how the console is doing, and that we could just be a day or two away from Nintendo revealing just how well it did as a whole in its launch week. Will it break all-time records? Time will tell…