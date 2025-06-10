Rumor: Some Early Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 Details Revealed

It doesn’t sound like this is just DLC repackaged into a new game.

We now have some very early rumors about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Activision just revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in the Xbox Games Showcase, and promised more information at a future date. As we have gotten somewhat used to at this point, Activision doesn’t really try too hard to block rumors, and in fact we find out about a lot of details months in advance of the official reveal. This may be attributed to how Call of Duty is an annualized game franchise, so rumors and leaks, at least those that aren’t fake news, don’t hurt the games that much.

Twitter user Vondyispog shared this claim today:

Very small amount of info on BO7’s campaign:

You will be playing as nameless soldiers that are meant to be David’s handpicked Black Ops squad. Characters will be customizable, not much, just to the extent of BOCW and BOIII’s campaign characters.

Some missions will occasionally have the party “leader” or “player 1” play as David, and other players as other tbd characters.

The safe-house will return, as well as the ability to purchase upgrades to your equipment and gear, albeit with some new additions and features.

Having customizable characters in the main story campaign certainly raises questions if those characters can then be carried over to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s multiplayer campaign. The developers may have come up with a scenario that connects the multiplayer campaign to the main story. Perhaps there’s a major skirmish or military campaign portrayed in the story, and that becomes the meat of multiplayer.

Activision’s trailer establishes some core basics, as you join David Mason fighting what is hinted to be the spectre of Raul Menendez. Since the game is set in 2035, that’s eight years after Menendez himself dies in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. We don’t know if Menendez’ people will simply continue the fight after him, or if Activision plans some ridiculous story breaking return like what happened to M. Bison, Heihachi Mishima, or Emperor Palpatine.

But at the very least, these details suggest we won’t have to worry about a repeat of the situation with Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II and Call Of Duty Modern Warfare III. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 seems different enough from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 that it is not just DLC that was repurposed into a standalone title. Hopefully Activision confirms this much when they finally give us the official reveal.