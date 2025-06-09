The Legend of Zelda Movie Adaptation Just Got Delayed

We’re seeing a boom lately with video games getting adaptations for both films and television series. Normally, we used to see these adaptations released with lackluster results. However, more productions are emerging that not only adhere to the source material but also have key individuals behind the IPs on board to help bring these franchises to life. We know Nintendo is getting on the action with The Legend of Zelda movie in a couple of years.

Nintendo has already seen success in the film industry with its Mario animation film. However, what we’re getting instead with The Legend of Zelda is a live-action movie. Now, there are a lot of questions left unanswered about what we can actually expect with this film. It’s a big guessing game right now, but what we knew was the intended launch date for the film.

Previously, it was revealed that The Legend of Zelda movie would arrive in theaters on March 26, 2027. Granted, that’s a long way off, and there’s a chance things might cause the release date to get pushed back. It turns out that some issues are already arising, which are moving the film back, but only by a few weeks.

https://twitter.com/Nintendo/status/1932075231885382103

Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto took to X and revealed that they are pushing the movie back, with the new release set for May 7, 2027. No further details are offered as to why the delay is occurring. At the very least, it’s only a few extra weeks, and Miyamoto noted that this will give the production more time to make the film as good as it can be.

So far, we know that director Wes Ball is behind the film. However, the cast and premise are still under wraps. Hopefully, we’ll learn something soon or at least some notice about the cast. We’ll be interested to see who will be stepping into these iconic roles to help bring the franchise into a new medium.