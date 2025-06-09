Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

The Legend of Zelda Movie Adaptation Just Got Delayed

by

Production has to push things back a few weeks.

We’re seeing a boom lately with video games getting adaptations for both films and television series. Normally, we used to see these adaptations released with lackluster results. However, more productions are emerging that not only adhere to the source material but also have key individuals behind the IPs on board to help bring these franchises to life. We know Nintendo is getting on the action with The Legend of Zelda movie in a couple of years.

Nintendo has already seen success in the film industry with its Mario animation film. However, what we’re getting instead with The Legend of Zelda is a live-action movie. Now, there are a lot of questions left unanswered about what we can actually expect with this film. It’s a big guessing game right now, but what we knew was the intended launch date for the film.

Previously, it was revealed that The Legend of Zelda movie would arrive in theaters on March 26, 2027. Granted, that’s a long way off, and there’s a chance things might cause the release date to get pushed back. It turns out that some issues are already arising, which are moving the film back, but only by a few weeks.

https://twitter.com/Nintendo/status/1932075231885382103

Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto took to X and revealed that they are pushing the movie back, with the new release set for May 7, 2027. No further details are offered as to why the delay is occurring. At the very least, it’s only a few extra weeks, and Miyamoto noted that this will give the production more time to make the film as good as it can be.

So far, we know that director Wes Ball is behind the film. However, the cast and premise are still under wraps. Hopefully, we’ll learn something soon or at least some notice about the cast. We’ll be interested to see who will be stepping into these iconic roles to help bring the franchise into a new medium.

Recent Videos

20 NOSTALGIC Easter Eggs You'll REGRET OVERLOOKING

20 NOSTALGIC Easter Eggs You'll REGRET OVERLOOKING
10 BRAND NEW Games of Summer Game Fest 2025

10 BRAND NEW Games of Summer Game Fest 2025
Mario Kart World Tour - Before You Buy

Mario Kart World Tour - Before You Buy
FUTURE OF GRAPHICS LOOKS INSANE, RDR2 NEXT GEN? & MORE

FUTURE OF GRAPHICS LOOKS INSANE, RDR2 NEXT GEN? & MORE
Switch 2 - Before You Buy

Switch 2 - Before You Buy
10 BIG Announcements of State of Play June 2025

10 BIG Announcements of State of Play June 2025
10 Most Underrated Game GENRES OF ALL TIME

10 Most Underrated Game GENRES OF ALL TIME
10 GTA 6 Fan Theories That BLEW OUR MINDS

10 GTA 6 Fan Theories That BLEW OUR MINDS
Top 20 NEW FPS Games of 2025

Top 20 NEW FPS Games of 2025
Category: Tag: ,