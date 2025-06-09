Roblox Opens Voting Poll For “Innovation Awards”

For games and communities that have a bunch of members who don’t just “participate” but have an open stake in helping make things better, you can expect there to be some kind of “community award” ceremony for people to partake in and vote for one another. After all, these community members deserve some special kind of recognition for all they do and should be rewarded for their time and efforts. In the case of Roblox, the amount of content made by community members can’t be overstated. Like seriously, it can’t be overstated. Much of the game is literally comprised of player content, and it’s growing every single day.

The dev team has even been working hard to improve creator features so that players can further expand what they do or make game development of their worlds and titles even smoother. However, the dev team also knows that they need to respect and honor those creators who have been working hard, and that’s where the “Roblox Innovation Awards” come into play.

As you’ll see in the post below, the awards will touch upon many different categories that you, the player, can vote on and suggest your favorite content creator to win. Some of the categories include “Best Use Of IP,” “Best Collaboration, “Best UGC Creator,” and a variety of categories focused on the genre of games that can be found in the universe. You can check out the full list below and click on the link in the tweet to go to the voting site itself:

Write-in nominations for the 2025 Roblox Innovation Awards are open now through June 16th at 5pm PST!



Categories include favorite experience genres, UGC creator, and Video Star. Vote now: https://t.co/vrVK6qK2ZO pic.twitter.com/IyWnczIXn3 — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) June 6, 2025

So, if you’re a fan of the universe and know some of the creators or games who you feel deserve these awards, you have until June 15th to vote for them! Every vote can matter in polls like this, so don’t give this the side eye and think, “Well…my vote doesn’t matter…” as it absolutely does.

Or, if you feel that you’d like to be nominated for one of these one day, let this community vote inspire you to jump into the game and have at it with the creation tools! They truly are growing all the time, and there are some big ones coming down the line. One of the biggest ones is the AI 3D model tool that’ll let you type in what you need, and then the game itself will create the object for you to use.

Plus, you could always team up with others so that you can share the load and get the job done that way. Either way, the award winners will be announced soon!