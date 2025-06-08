Gears of War: Reloaded Gets A Brand New Action-Packed Trailer

Gears of War fans knew that there was a new installment coming out into the marketplace. Developers at The Coalition, with the help of People Can Fly, are busy working on Gears of War: E-Day. That installment would bring players back into the prequel era of the franchise as we witness the iconic Emergence Day unfold. This would be the day that the Locust Horde emerges topside on Sera. However, since that game was unveiled, Microsoft confirmed another title was being developed, Gears of War: Reloaded.

This upcoming installment would be a remastered release of the original game. Developers would be able to support 4K resolution and 120 FPS. That would give both newcomers a chance to play this game if they haven’t already done so or provide another reason for veteran players to re-experience it. But what made this game a little interesting is that it’s not just an Xbox exclusive anymore. Instead, we know that this title will be landing in the marketplace on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5 platforms.

Fortunately, we already know that those of you who own a digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition before the official announcement of the game will receive a free upgrade to Gears of War: Reloaded. Furthermore, we know that this game will launch on August 26, 2025, with cross-play and cross-progression support.

During today’s Xbox Games Showcase event, we got a brand new gameplay trailer. You can check out how the game will look with its overhaul, not only in performance but also in visuals. If you missed out on the stream showcase, you can find the gameplay trailer released below.