Amazon Prime Gaming Free Game Offerings For June 2025 Announced

Hey, we get it! Video games are not a cheap hobby. Sure, you can score some games on the cheap if you’re patient and wait for some sales. However, sometimes the wait can be lengthy. Finding ways to enjoy new games without breaking the bank can lead you to consider subscribing to services. You have services like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass that will offer a new selection of video games to enjoy each month. However, if you’re a PC gamer and also happen to have Amazon Prime, then don’t forget to check out Amazon Prime Gaming.

Amazon Prime members have several benefits that they can take advantage of. For PC gamers, there’s Amazon Prime Gaming, a service that offers a free collection of downloadable games to enjoy. Best of all, these games are yours to keep forever. So, even if you’re not too keen on the games at the current moment, it’s still worth claiming them so you have something potentially to look back on and try if you’re in a gaming rut.

Today, we’re getting word from the official Prime Gaming blog on what games are coming to the service for June 2025. We’ll list out the game as presented in the blog post below.

Amazon Prime Gaming June 2025 Free Games

Now Available: Mordheim: City of the Damned [GOG Code]

Now Available: The Abandoned Planet [Amazon Games App]

June 12: Station to Station [Amazon Games App]

June 12: Death Squared [GOG Code]

June 19: Dark Envoy [GOG Code]

June 19: FATE: Undiscovered Realms [GOG Code]

June 26: Thief: Deadly Shadows [GOG Code]

June 26: Jupiter Hell [GOG Code]

June 26: Gallery of Things: Reveries [Legacy Games Code]

Hopefully, you will find something here to check out and enjoy. At least you have some additional options on the table if you’re looking for something to kill time between those title releases on your radar. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for other promotions and deals, then check out our weekly video game deals page. We try to cover some of the best current sales and promotions happening right now across consoles and PC.