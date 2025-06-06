Rumor: Persona 4 Remake Will Be At The Xbox Games Showcase 2025

It looks like one hotly rumored remake has just been confirmed.

As reported by Windows Central, they have independently confirmed that Atlus is set to announce a Persona 4 remake. In fact, they got the exclusive that it will be announced at this weekend’s Xbox Game Showcase. They also cite MP1st, who initially confirmed the game with their sources. MP1st confirmed the game was coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but they were not able to confirm if it was coming to the Switch or Switch 2.

Atlus released a full remake of Persona 3, called Persona 3 Reload, last February 2024. As opposed to earlier rereleases of their earlier Persona games, Persona 3 Reload did not focus on bringing back all the original content from earlier versions of the game, but making a completely new version upgraded from the ground up.

This did not just reflect in the higher resolution graphics, and improved presentation. Atlus also applied what they learned in refining game design, including QOL changes, to make a better conceived game than what was possible when they first released Persona 3 for the PlayStation 2 all the way back in 2006.

So, we can imagine that Atlus has a similar philosophy in mind in making this rumored Persona 4 remake. It’s an exciting time for both longtime fans of the franchise, and for the newer generation of fans. Between Baldur’s Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, gamers have a newfound appetite for turn-based RPGs. That’s something that Atlus and Sega can definitely tap into for this and their future projects.

There may be a reasonable explanation for why this and Persona 3 Reload hasn’t been announced yet for the Switch 2. While Sega did get some dev kits to bring over Sonic Racing CrossWorlds, Atlus may not have been the priority for dev kits in favor of other more sure titles. Yes, that probably means that we’ll get a new Angry Birds on the Switch 2 before them as well. But then again, that could be a blessing in disguise, because Atlus taking their time to learn the Switch 2 first should result in fully optimized versions of these games, as well as Metaphor Refantazio, when Atlus finally takes the time to bring them over to the Switch 2.

Here and now, Atlus seems to have built a new relationship with Xbox, for both brands to get stronger in both Japan and the West. So we can likely expect Microsoft to be in charge of marketing for this rumored Persona 4 remake in the build up to its release.