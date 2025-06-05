Roblox Celebrating Pride Month With Special History Event

June is a big month for many people all over the world, and for different reasons. For some, they see it as the “start of summer,” and for others, it’s the “hard-line” between them and the end of school. We remember waiting for June for those reasons, as well. In 2025, June marked the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, which many are rushing to get. However, for the LGBTQIA+ community, June is “Pride Month.” And in places like the United States, where it’s now a right to be of that orientation, they are happy to show their pride and to showcase who they are. So, the question you might be asking now is, “Why are we mentioning this in an article about Roblox?”

That would be because Roblox is home to all types of gamers, including those of the LGBTQIA+ community, and two of the creators within that space, got2b and Jung von Matt NERD, decided that the game’s universe needed a bit of a “refresher course” on the history of the “pride movement” in the US, so they came together to make a unique recreation of Christoper Street in New York. Why that street? In 1969, there was a riot here caused by a bar, and it was there that the LGBTQIA+ community truly started fighting for their rights to be seen as human and not as “freaks.”

As such, the game will show people what it was like back then, inform them of the events that led to protests and the demand for rights, and how the movement has grown since then.

Just as key is that there are actual games for you to play within it, including ones centered around the PRIDE flag. As noted by IBB Online, one of the men behind the game’s dev team, Thanh Dao, had this to say about the game:

“Pride and the Christopher Street Day Parades have become household names in today’s culture, but a lot of young people, especially outside the LGBTQIA+ community don’t know the origin and that Christopher Street is an actual street in New York. Advocating towards more equality and inclusion, we wanted to honor the history of the marches and their place of origin. And the best way to educate people is to entertain them.”

The game is available right now and will be online for the rest of the month. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience a truly important moment from history’s past.