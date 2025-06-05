These Three GameCube Classics Are Available Right Now On Nintendo Switch 2 Online

There were many “hooks” that came with the Nintendo Switch 2 when it was fully announced. The handheld screen would be bigger, and it would have a much grander processing chip that would allow for faster speeds and better graphics. You could use the new, updated Joy-Cons to act as mouse controls for better precision and to give you more options in gameplay. There was also the GameChat feature that, when mixed with the new webcam option, would allow more interactive play between you and your friends. Finally, there was the reveal that the Nintendo Switch Online service would be bringing in titles from the Nintendo GameCube era for you to play.

To be clear, this is only available via the Nintendo Switch 2 Online Expansion Pack. So, if you haven’t gotten that yet, you’ll want to pay the fee to do so. Here are the three titles that you can get on the Expansion Pack right now:

Classic #NintendoGameCube titles are available to play now on #NintendoSwitch2, exclusively for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!



☑️ The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

☑️ F-ZERO GX

☑️ SOULCALIBUR II pic.twitter.com/bGDavzjJL3 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 5, 2025

We’ll break them all down for you, starting with The Legend of Zelda The Wind Waker. This is one of the all-time classic games in the franchise. You’ll play as a version of Link, who lives in a flooded version of Hyrule. After someone he cares about is kidnapped, he’s helped by the pirate, Tetra, to figure out the truth about what’s happening. The cell-shaded look and tight gameplay mechanics helped make this game stand out from the crowd, and it even got two spinoff/follow-up games later on via the Nintendo DS. It has also been turned into an HD port over the years, but the Switch 2 Online version is the OG version.

As for F-Zero GX, this is the last entry in the cult-classic racing franchise. If you thought Mario Kart was intense, you need to give this game a spin. With high-speed battles in a futuristic setting, you’ll need all the skills you can get to make it to the finish line. Many have wanted the series to continue for some time now, and with the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, those feelings are being rekindled once more.

Finally, there’s Soul Calibur II. The fighting series from Bandai Namco was still in its infancy when it came to the Nintendo GameCube, but it’s arguably the best entry in the series. Plus, for the GameCube version, people got to play as Link!

With these three titles, you’ll be able to remember the past while having a fun time once again. So don’t miss out!