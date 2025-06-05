Mario Kart World Got Additional Help From Key Nintendo Studio

Today is a very special day for Nintendo fans, as today is the launch day for the Nintendo Switch 2. This system has been a long time coming. There’s no way around saying that. Many wondered if the system would drop last year, but Nintendo felt it best to drop in 2025, and we’ll see how it plays out. Undoubtedly, one of the things that helped define this console is its launch title, Mario Kart World. The game is the true “killer app” of the new console, and it’s already promising to be the biggest and most unique entry in the franchise.

However, what might surprise you is just how many people were working on the game. True, Nintendo proper, via its internal development team, had a hand in making this game possible, but that was just one part of the equation. As we found out on Twitter, Monolith Soft helped out with the game, too! They made the following post, which, when translated, reads:

“”Mario Kart World,” for which Monolith Soft was contracted to develop the fields and character designs, was released by Nintendo Co., Ltd.”

So, yeah, they were a big part of the game’s development. If you’re curious as to why Monolith Soft would be doing such a thing, you need to remember the structure of the company. While much of the staff are working on making their beloved RPGs, there is one part of the company, known as the Kyoto Studio, that is meant to help Nintendo with any game that they need assistance with. “In the know” gamers will recognize this, as there were several key titles on the Nintendo Switch system that needed their help to get completed and tested.

Hearing that they worked on the stages and characters is an interesting twist on things, but that also lines up with what Monolith Soft does, as they’re known to do great things with both.

Getting back to the racing title, the game has several new elements to make it stand out. The biggest one is literally that the game is bigger than ever before. Race courses have numerous ways to get to the finish line, and then there’s the “Free Roam” mode, where you’ll travel the interconnected world and simply experience everything that lives within.

Plus, there’s the “Knockout Tour” mode, which pushes fans to the limit to get to the finish line before cuts are made!

The game is available now on Nintendo Switch 2.