Dying Light: The Beast Confirmed To Appear During Summer Game Fest

Are you looking for another taste of Dying Light? If Dying Light 2: Stay Human left you yearning for more than good news, it’s already been confirmed that more is inbound. Techland is developing away the next installment, Dying Light: The Beast. Interestingly enough, we are also getting another game featuring the original protagonist.

Kyle Crane is making a comeback with this new installment. Unfortunately, we’ve been left in the dark as to when exactly we can expect this game to arrive. But, fortunately, that’s about to change. Taking to X, the official account for Dying Light has revealed that at Summer Game Fest, we’re not only going to see brand new gameplay footage for this upcoming title but also confirmation as to when the game will officially drop into the marketplace.

That should potentially give some of you a new game to mark on your calendars to pick up before 2025 wraps up. Of course, we’re also eager to learn more about the game premise and what new features might be incorporated this time around. With that said, we do know that we’re stepping into Kyle Crane, as mentioned earlier. After breaking free from his imprisonment a decade later, our protagonist sets his eyes on revenge.

Of course, being that this is another installment of the Dying Light franchise, we can expect some of the same gameplay experiences from previous games. This will still be a first-person horror game where you’ll have to battle zombies and hostile factions. However, what sets this gameplay apart from other open-world zombie games is the parkour element. Players will be able to vault and scramble around the environments with relative ease.

While we don’t have the specific release date for Dying Light: The Beast just yet, we can confirm the platforms on which it will be released. When this game drops into the marketplace, you’ll be able to find it available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.