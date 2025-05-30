College Football 26 Has Officially Been Revealed

After that lengthy hiatus from college football video games, it’s a relief that the series has since made a return. Fortunately, we’re still getting new installments, with EA officially confirming that College Football 26 is heading into the marketplace this July. You can check out the official reveal trailer below, along with some details on what game modes you can expect.

Get ready to throw down and bring back the glory to your school. It’s another year of football heading our way. This might help tie us over until the new seasons kick off. That said, a new blog post from EA confirms that we are getting the same style of gameplay mechanics as the previous installment but with a few more tweaks and enhancements, such as new upgrades to the Wear and Tear system.

Of course, the developers want you to feel the pressure just like the players. There’s a new Home Field Advantage 2.0 mechanic that will further enhance the Stadium Pulse effects. Prepare to experience clock distortion and more intense camera shaking during the high-pressure moments of a game.

Meanwhile, you can still expect broadcast and commentary, real game coaches brought into the game, and iconic drumlines and fight songs from schools all around this country. That should help get you into the school spirit.

Likewise, there are plenty of game modes here as well to check out. You’ll have Dynasty to attempt at cementing your legacy, the Road To Glory, College Football Ultimate Team, Road To The College Football Playoff, and Team Builder.

Again, we do have the official reveal trailer available. You can view the video embedded below. Meanwhile, for those of you who are interested as to when you can get your hands on EA Sports College Football 26, the game will officially launch into the marketplace on July 10, 2025.