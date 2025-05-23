Rumor: A BioShock Announcement Is Incoming (What If It’s Two Announcements?)

We should apparently be preparing for a huge BioShock announcement incoming.

As reported by Kurakasis for MP1st, 2K is preparing for a big announcement related to BioShock. He is not 100 % sure it will be for the announced and upcoming BioShock game, but the information he has suggests the announcement is coming this summer.

2K Games announced the next upcoming BioShock game all the way back in 2019, and also revealed its developer, a new studio called Cloud Chamber. Our last report on this game was in July 2024, when it came to light that Cloud Chamber had 30 job openings.

This seemed like a good sign, because it could be indicating that they were ramping up to finish development. Assuming that Cloud Chamber started proper development in 2019 or 2020, they could be done making the game, or close to finishing.

The BioShock film adaptation was announced in 2022, to be produced by 2K, Take-Two Interactive and Netflix. The film production company, Vertigo Entertainment, has run the gamut of genre films, and in varying qualities. Their latest hits are Companion and A Minecraft Movie.

Also in July 2024, we reported that the BioShock Netflix movie experienced severe budget cuts after Netflix Films chairman Scott Stuber, who greenlit the project, was replaced by Dan Lin. Vertigo’s Roy Lee went on interview to confirm that the film was still in production. To adjust, the story was reworked by scriptwriter Justin Rhodes to a ‘more personal point of view’. Francis Lawrence, who directed the Hunger Games movies, still remains signed to make this movie.

While it’s been some time since we heard from either project, that isn’t necessarily a sign that either project has been in limbo or had development issues. As we now know, the video game industry has taken to limiting most of their game marketing to two weeks before a game releases, as the numbers have proven it’s the most effective time to market a new release. As a rule, Hollywood also doesn’t bother updating the media and public regularly about films in production until they’re slated for release.

Since Kurakasis isn’t sure what the announcement is, we’ll wager a guess that Take-Two is planning to take the spotlight next month, in the video game industry’s traditional E3 Week, and now that Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed. They will once again spotlight Borderlands 4, Mafia: The Old World, and their 2K sports games. They will also take the opportunity to announce both the next BioShock game and the Netflix BioShock movie.

If Take-Two realized they could reveal both the BioShock game and movie at the same time, they would definitely find the opportunity to make it as big an announcement as possible. And June, which remains the biggest month for video game announcements for the year, is the perfect time to do just that.