Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Team Release New Collector’s Edition

While 2025 isn’t even halfway done yet, we’ve had plenty of surprises in the gaming landscape, especially on the software side of things. The biggest surprise so far is that Clair Obscur Expedition 33 might just be one of the best games of recent years, which is surprising because it came from a brand-new studio that hadn’t even made a game before! Sandfall Interactive has deservedly been “riding the wave” of its success, and many are curious about what the team will do next, gaming-wise. However, before they did that, they felt that there was some “unfinished business” to take care of regarding the game’s Collector’s Edition.

You see, long before the game was super popular, Sandfall Interactive did what many other dev teams did and made a Collector’s Edition with some special merch for people to get. The edition quickly sold out, which likely bummed out a bunch of people. Yet, on the team’s official Twitter handle, they revealed that they were getting ready to drop a NEW collector’s edition called the “Monolith Set.”

“It includes all the physical merch from the Collector’s Edition, just without the base game and downloadable cosmetics. That means the Steelbook case, Monolith music box, and Expedition Journal Artbook are all in there.”

At first, this might surprise you that they’re not including the game itself in the set. But remember, the game is already a hit and is widely available. The merch, however, is not widely available, so they’re trying to assist those that want that to get the merch they missed out on.

Oh, and like others in this current world climate, they made sure people knew about the tariff situation:

“Due to the ongoing tariff situation between the US and China, shipping costs to the US will be higher to account for potential charges at delivery, and US customers may incur additional import duty. To help combat scalpers, we’re also limiting purchases to two per customer.”

It includes all the physical merch… pic.twitter.com/VwUushch9M — Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (@expedition33) May 22, 2025

It’s smart that they’re limiting output per customer, as scalping really is a problem that gamers have to deal with. The orders themselves can start on June 12th, so mark your calendars for that!

The fact that they’re doing this Monolith Set really highlights the success of Clair Obscur Expedition 33. It’s already sold a couple of million units, and the team is already teasing potential DLC and even a Switch 2 port! As for what’s next for them in the game development sense…only they know for sure.