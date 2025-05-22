Super Nintendo World Is Now Open In Orlando

Nintendo is the biggest video game company on the planet for a reason. It honestly doesn’t even tie into the success it’s had over the last seven years via the Switch, either. The company is known for many things and has been around the longest compared to the other gaming publishers. Heck, most people don’t realize that Nintendo has been around for over 100 years! Yet, the way they’ve used that success to do new things has surprised people, including the building of Super Nintendo World, the theme park that has slowly been expanding since its debut a few years ago.

It first started out in Japan during the pandemic. Naturally, many were wondering how well it would do due to the times we were in. However, it soon became one of the biggest attractions in all of Japan. So, naturally, it crossed the ocean to become part of the United States via the Universal Studios California park. Yet, even that wasn’t enough for the two companies, so Nintendo became a part of Universal’s “Epic Universe,” which just opened up in Orlando, Florida. That means that if you’re in the area, Super Nintendo World is open to you!

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at @UniversalORL Epic Universe is now open! Mr. Miyamoto can't wait for everyone to visit! pic.twitter.com/7L59dz6U0E — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 22, 2025

It’s nice to see Shigeru Miyamoto promoting the event. He was doing quite a few interviews during the soft opening that happened over the last few days, so he’s been a busy man.

If you’re unfamiliar with what the theme park has to offer, we’ve got your back. The place is a true haven for Nintendo fans, with two different parks to go to and enjoy. The first is the most obvious: The Mushroom Kingdom. You’ll see Mario and his friends hanging around the park, while you’ll also be able to enjoy a kart-style adventure, shop in a Mario-themed store, eat Mario-themed food, and more!

Then, the most recent addition brought Donkey Kong and his world to the mix, complete with a mine cart-style roller coaster! Doesn’t that sound awesome? There are also some hidden secrets within the two worlds that you’ll want to look high and low for. So, keep your eyes out for them!

The best part about the park is that Nintendo wants to keep expanding it. With the third park now open, we’d be surprised if the next extension wasn’t announced soon. After all, they want to keep people coming to the park while also showing off all the wonderful franchises that Nintendo has under its banner.