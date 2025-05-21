Ubisoft Milan Is Hiring For A New Rayman Game – A New “AAA” Rayman Game

Rayman is in a strange place in video game history. Fans remember it fondly on the PlayStation, and perhaps secondly the Sega Saturn, but it was originally created as a showcase title for the 3DO.

And Ubisoft rapidly moved to adapt beyond the 3DO and its 2D platformer roots. Rayman 2 & 3 were similarly pioneering titles for 5th and 6th generation consoles, as fully 3D platformers. Finally, Ubisoft briefly revived Rayman as a 2D ‘UbiArt’ franchise with Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends, both of which came out over a decade ago.

Rayman fell in priority and popularity, as Ubisoft prioritized other games and franchises. Assassin’s Creed and Just Dance fell in opposite ends of their hardcore and casual fanbases, but then even the spinoff Rabbids franchise received more games than Rayman itself, including a Mario crossover series.

That takes us to today, as we now have fascinating news about Rayman. As shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by user Peridontax, Ubisoft Milan put up new job listings for a AAA Rayman. The listing says this:

Ubisoft Milan is looking for a Senior Game Designer who will work on the Rayman brand.

The ideal candidate has a proven and solid experience as Game Designer in the videogame industry with in-depth understanding of how to define, prototype and implement game systems within the scope of the project and following the Game direction, making sure to capture the gameplay feel, while still being fun and accessible. A strong UX sensibility or professional experience is recommended.

Ubisoft Milan is seeking a talented 3D Gameplay Animator to be involved in the production of a prestigious AAA title for the Rayman brand.

You will be responsible for ensuring the quality and content of gameplay animation assets align with the game’s vision.

Given Rayman’s place in video game history, it is strange that it has had five games at most. Unlike other mascot franchises like Crash Bandicoot and Ape Escape, there haven’t been enough games to say that Ubisoft ran out of ideas for the franchise. In 2025, there’s a lot of inspiration to take from not only the big mainstays in Mario and Sonic, but the range of new 3D platformers, mostly from independent and small developers, including Penny’s Big Breakaway and A Hat In Time.

But here is where we must bring back a reminder we know not everyone will welcome. Last year, Ubisoft revealed that Michel Ancel was working for them again, consulting on a new Rayman game. It would be understandable if some fans would not want to support or buy a new game if Ancel worked on it. Whether that remains to be the case, and to what extent potential backlash this decision will make on the title, we can’t know for now. But it certainly raises a dark cloud over what would otherwise be exciting news.