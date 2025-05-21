My Nintendo Offers Incredible Members-Only Zelda Sweepstakes

It’s a little weird for this to come up weeks before the Switch 2’s launch, but it’s still pretty cool.

My Nintendo has announced an amazing new sweepstakes for The Legend of Zelda fans.

The Adventure Awaits: Legend of Zelda Sweepstakes will be easier to join than Nintendo’s requirements to be able to pre-order a Switch 2 with them, but it will also be an even harder gacha. Only five people can win in this contest, and to qualify, you have to be a MyNintendo user, a US or Canadian citizen, and of course, an adult. Finally, you’ll have to cash in five of your My Nintendo Platinum Points.

The centerpiece of this contest is a new multi-media Nintendo project with manga publisher Viz Media. Shogakukan published a manga adaptation of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess from 2016 to 2022. The adaptation was produced by Akira Himekawa, a pen name for two female manga creators who have chosen to keep their anonymity.

This is not a simple manga adaptation, running eleven volumes and split across fifty-eight chapters. Before Viz even picked up the publishing rights, it was receiving critical acclaim on its own merits.

The sweepstakes is giving away Viz Media’s premium package, that bundles all eleven volumes in a box set and includes a collectible poster.

The other items in the bundle are seemingly true exclusives that will only be available in these sweepstakes. Nintendo is offering two fully illustrated metal panels, showing images from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Both panels are 24” wide by 20” high and are in full color. While it would be nice if Nintendo offered a way to acquire or buy these panels later, they regularly make items with limited rarity. So this may be your only chance to get these.

While these panels seem to only be part of this promotion, it of course is intended to help advertise the manga itself. Thankfully, you can buy the manga yourself separately. You can see the Amazon US listing for the whole bundle here. Alternately, if you want to buy the books digitally or find other storefronts, Viz has online listings here.

It’s certainly a little out of left field for Nintendo to bring this promotion up when we’re weeks away from the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. But it’s always nice when they bring up promotions with nice merchandise like this, that’s just available for free. If you qualify, we absolutely suggest you apply. You can see the details of these sweepstakes, including a link to join in yourself, here.