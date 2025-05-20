Carrie Patel Officially Leaves Obsidian Entertainment For Night School Studio

Carrie Patel just took her leave from Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox. We’re finding out today that the game director has decided to make a new move and is now at Night School Studio. However, just what Night School Studio is working on with Carrie at the helm remains to be seen. Here’s what we know so far.

If you’re unfamiliar with Carrie Patel by their name alone, this is a game director who had previously just seen Avowed launch into the marketplace. Their credits also range from The Outer Worlds, Pillars of Eternity, and its sequel title, Pillars of Eternity II. With over a decade at the studio, Carrie won’t be sticking around to see if Avowed will come out with DLC or its own successor.

Instead, thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that Carrie unveiled on their official LinkedIn page that they have stepped into Night School: A Netflix Game Studio as a full-time game director. Unfortunately, there’s nothing else to clue us in on what Carrie is working on now at the studio.

Night School Studio has been around for about a decade now. The studio initially got worldwide fame with its release of Oxenfree, and not long after, it released a similar graphic adventure experience with Afterparty. That was around the time Netflix picked up the studio as the company attempted to enter the video game industry.

Since the Netflix acquisition, Night School Studio has released Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. That was back in 2023, and since then, we’ve been waiting for the studio’s next major video game title to be unveiled. For now, we’ll have to sit tight and see when Netflix and Night School Studio will showcase the game Carrie Patel will be overseeing.

In the meantime, we know that Obsidian Entertainment is busy working on the next installment of The Outer Worlds. We also know that this June, we should see an Xbox Games Showcase that will offer a deep dive into the game.