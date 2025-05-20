Hyrule Warriors Age Of Imprisonment Gets “Creator’s Voice” Video Breakdown

It’s fair to say that there were many surprises when Nintendo revealed the gaming lineup for the Switch 2’s launch period back in early April. Many of the characters and franchises that fans hoped/thought we’d see didn’t show up, and instead, we got titles that truly showcased that Nintendo is going “outside the box” for its opening salvo with its new console. Arguably, the biggest surprise was Hyrule Warriors Age Of Imprisonment, which is being developed alongside Koei Tecmo. The game will expand upon the time travel storyline that Princess Zelda embarked on in the classic Switch title Tears of the Kingdom.

Nintendo has been dropping special “Creator’s Voice” chats with the developers behind key Nintendo Switch 2 titles, and now, it’s Koei Tecmo’s turn to talk about their upcoming game. While we didn’t find out all the big details about the spinoff, we did hear about how they’re using the Switch 2 to expand things, while also ensuring that our trip to the past is meaningful.

On the technical side of things, we heard the team note that the console’s powerful hardware will allow for more detail to be put into the world, more enemies to be in the fighting areas, and, of course, a higher frame rate for fans to enjoy. The team honestly did a good job with the three games that they did on the OG Switch, noting at the time that they worked on key elements of the game to ensure that it popped hard.

So, now, imagine what they’ll be able to do with a far more powerful Nintendo console? Exactly.

Another key thing they noted is that Hyrule Warriors Age Of Imprisonment won’t just feature the tale of Zelda going back in time to meet King Rauru and Queen Sonia, but further detail what life was like in the first version of Hyrule. Previously, we only saw glimpses of places like the first Hyrule Castle, and we didn’t even learn much about the other sages who helped Zelda and Rauru imprison Ganondorf the first time. That will change with this game, and it’ll be curious to see just how much we’ll be able to explore this ancient version of Hyrule and what emerges from the sages and their backstories.

We still don’t have a release date for the game, but it’s still slated for this Winter, so December is a possible release window for it. Hopefully, this is but the first of many updates we’ll get from the game.