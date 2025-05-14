The Nintendo Switch 2 Gets Full Spec Breakdown

In many respects, there are two kinds of gamers out there when it comes to hardware. When they look at the hardware, people think of one of two things. First, they think about the software that’ll be on it. As recent times have shown, the software you put on a platform is the key determining factor of whether people will get it or not. That’s why Sony is doing well despite not having cranked out as many big titles in recent years, while Microsoft is stagnating hard. In contrast, other people, like those interested in the Nintendo Switch 2, are wondering about the hardware specs.

Why is that? They want to know about the various improvements that the console will have over its predecessor, and whether it’ll be something worth getting immediately, or whether they’ll wait to get it later on. Plus, when it comes to developers and publishers, they’re wanting to know the specs of the platform so that they can prepare for what’s coming and how to best put their games on the new system.

To that end, Eurogamer did a big spec breakdown of the Nintendo Switch 2, and talked about its new components, what it all really means, and so on. We won’t repeat what they’ve said, but the team was thorough, and they acknowledged that the Switch 2 was indeed a powerful system that puts the OG Switch to shame in certain ways, but it also has some honest and fair limitations that teams will have to work around to make their games shine.

That being said, that’s not exactly new territory. If you recall, there were several teams that made their 1st and 3rd party titles shine on the OG Switch by pushing the hardware to the limit and beyond. We’re thinking of groups like Atlus, Platinum Games, Monolith Soft, and, of course, certain Nintendo crews working on the big titles that sold quite a bit.

Plus, if you think about what President Shuntaro Furukawa said about Switch 2 recently, he felt that the key “innovation” of the console was having more processing and graphical power so that teams could create the games they wanted without much restriction. That still seems to be the goal, and some of the games we’ve already seen for the console promote that concept.

We won’t know how well the system and its games will do until June 5th, but it’s sure fun to spec-ulate…