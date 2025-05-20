Nintendo Video Upload Shows Off Official Switch 2 Carrying Case

There’s no shortage of hype and anticipation over the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo is gearing up to release its latest console. Not long ago, we had the official Nintendo Direct presentation that focused on the console. However, another aspect highlighted during this presentation was the official Nintendo Today application.

If you don’t recall, Nintendo Today was a new app featured during the Nintendo Direct presentation in April of this year. This application was aimed at giving Nintendo fans a means of getting the latest marketing materials. With the Switch 2 being Nintendo’s key focus right now, the application has been showing off more of the system and its features. However, the latest video was the official Switch 2 carrying case.

[Switch 2]Here's a look inside the official Switch 2 carrying case. It has room for the console with the Joy-Con 2 attached, six cartridges, and two Joy-Con 2 straps.(Also, Switch 2 cartridges seem to be the same size as Switch 1 cartridges, to no one's surprise.) — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2025-05-19T15:14:20.3591895Z

Thanks to OatmealDome on BlueSky, we’re getting the video hosted on the Nintendo Today app. This rather slim carrying case holds the console, six video games, and the official Joy-Con straps. If you don’t need more than six games packed away outside of your console, then this might be the case to run with.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that the Nintendo Switch 2 can play the original Nintendo Switch games. As a result, the carrying case can hold both the Switch 2 and the original Switch games. It might be well worth investing in a case to protect your console from any potential scuffs that might come to it on the go.

That said, if you’re interested in the official Nintendo Switch 2 carrying case with a screen protector, you can find it on the official Nintendo website. This accessory for the console will set you back $39.99, but that might be a small price to pay to avoid damage to a console that costs $450.

Again, we don’t have long before Switch 2 launches into the marketplace. Currently, the console is set to launch on June 5, 2025. In the Meantime, you can view the official carrying case showcase video in the video embedded above.