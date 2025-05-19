Square Enix Reaffirms That Chrono Trigger Remake “Announcement” Was A “Mistranslation”

In the gaming space, it’s nice to think that the wishes of certain fans will get granted more often than they won’t. After all, many developers and publishers often try to give people what they want so that games can be successful and more can be made. However, there are just as many teams that decide NOT to give those people the titles they want because they aren’t sure whether they’ll be successful or not. Not too long ago, a rumor caused an accident by Yuji Horii made many think that a Chrono Trigger remake was on the way, but now, we’ve gotten ultra-definitive information proving that this isn’t the case.

The situation was that at a Comic-Con a little while back, Yuji Horii, who made the story for the iconic RPG, was talking about a different Square Enix RPG when his translator made the claim that a remake of Chrono Trigger was in the works. As it turns out, it was a case of the translator making a goof and not Yuji Horii. While those in attendance fully explained the situation, and the internet calmed down for a bit, Square Enix decided to make things really clear:

Square Enix have officially denied overseas reports that Yuji Horii said they are working on a Chrono Trigger Remake. “It is a mistranslation.”



"It is a mistranslation regarding a Chrono Trigger Remake. Horii-san never made any such statement."https://t.co/9dIZjjQchC pic.twitter.com/72vWsFmXH4 — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) May 18, 2025

You can’t blame them for wanting to “lock things down” with this story. After all, they don’t want people spreading rumors about something that isn’t happening, and causing the team a lot of stress. Plus, if you recall, Square Enix is going through a bit of a “reboot” itself, and has stated that it’s going to release “quality” titles over a large quantity of games over the next three years to try and stabilize itself. What games will be released in that period is still mostly unknown, but it would seem that this remake isn’t one of them.

While that may be the case, there is still hope for those who want to see Chrono’s journey in modern times. Specifically, after the debacle at the Comic Con, Yuji Horii himself went out and said that the fan reaction to the mistranslation was interesting, and that he is now “looking into” doing a remake of the game. To be fair, that doesn’t mean it will happen, but you could consider this the “first step” toward making it happen.

Given that his other RPG series has been doing incredibly well on the HD-2D market, it’s possible the remake could go that route. This is truly a case of “only time will tell.”