Walmart Launches Special Branded Pass On Roblox

We’ve talked many times in the past about the various ways that Roblox has tried to make money off of other brands. Sometimes, it’s working with them to make official materials that players can buy for their avatars. Or, it’s helping set brands up with creator studios so that branded worlds and games can be made. There was even a store announced recently that will allow creators/brands to make real-life merch that can be sold in their games. However, the sky is truly the limit on this kind of thing, and Walmart has proven that in a unique way. How so? Well, they’ve just brought a special “branded pass” into the game.

As noted by Retail Tech Innovation Hub, the “Walmart Discovered Pass” is the first “branded gaming pass” in the title, and as a part of this collaboration, those who get it will get monthly perks. How will that work? The pass will be tied to certain games within Roblox. Some examples are Fisch, Horse Valley, Jail Break, and more. The creators of these games will have the opportunity to put their games in the spotlight via this pass, and as a result, those who have the pass will get perks for those titles and other things within the universe.

As for how you can get the pass, you can buy it through Walmart or through the games themselves.

A rep from Walmart had this to say in a statement:

“Like all previous launches on the platform, including real-world commerce, the pass was built in collaboration with and for the Roblox community. It represents our continued commitment to innovation in gaming by testing, learning, and optimizing based on what each community wants.”

Walmart Discovered Pass is a first of its kind virtual product that delivers cross-platform value to Roblox users: driving discovery, deepening connection, and extending our brand promise across every touchpoint, from our stores and website to gaming platforms they love.”

It is a clever way to promote both their own brand and various titles in the universe. There will even be AMAs in the game’s Discord to help promote the card itself, so everyone is going to benefit from being a part of this Discovered Pass.

What will be curious to see is if other big-name stores aside from Walmart try and do something like this in the future. We know that Sam’s Club has done certain things within the universe in the past, and so more could follow if this does well.