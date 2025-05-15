Hideo Kojima Has A USB Stick Full Of Ideas For Developers After He Leaves

Hideo Kojima is hard at work on several projects. The next major release under his studio, Kojima Productions, is the upcoming Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. It’s a game that quite a few fans are eager to try out. However, I’m sure a few other games are being worked on under the studio banner, two of which we already know about.

If you don’t recall, Hideo Kojima has been working on an Xbox title called OD and a PlayStation game slated to be similar to Metal Gear. But how many years does this famed game designer have left? He was recently thinking about this and has started to make preparations for when he has to part ways with his studio.

Thanks to VGC, we discovered that Hideo Kojima recently spoke with Edge, a gaming-focused magazine. During the conversation, Hideo noted that he had turned 60 when developing Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. However, that milestone was not the driving factor in his thinking about what comes after he leaves. Instead, it stems back to the pandemic.

Kojima noted that he was severely ill at the time and had undergone eye surgery. During all this, he started wondering how much time he had left. This was also the reason he’s expanding on the different games in development. Rather than Kojima Productions expanding on what was already created, it seems Hideo has a USB stick full of ideas.

It’s reported that Hideo Kojima wrote down a bunch of ideas for the development studio to use when he leaves. So, even if the time comes and Kojima can’t continue developing or has moved on from this life, we’ll continue to see his influences in future game productions. But for now, Hideo is still very much active within the studio, and that USB is securely tucked away.