EA Reportedly Ending Its Remote Work Practices

It wasn’t long ago that we were all thrown out of sync. With the worldwide pandemic, we saw businesses close their doors and civilians hunker down at their homes. That also became an obstacle for work, as some industries managed to keep going by transitioning from working in the offices to working at home. Remote work flourished for many, and it’s still heavily used today. But it looks like EA wants to bring employees back into their offices.

Thanks to IGN, we’re finding out that an email was sent to employees alerting them that the remote work model is being changed. Essentially, the model is being sunsetted, and there’s a push to see employees back into the offices close to them. It’s the first notice and one that alerts employees that if they live within 30 miles of an office branch, then they will be expected to be within the office.

There does seem to be an option where staff are only expected in the offices three days of the work week. However, that has left some wondering what might come to their positions if they are outside of the 30-mile radius and can’t relocate. I know some employees have loved the remote work option because of the ability to avoid long commutes and other issues that make working from home a vastly better option.

It seems that this is slowly being rolled out to EA employees, and there will be a twelve-week notice period to see these changes implemented. That said, depending on the location, the timing could vary.

With all that said, there are still development teams that have praised remote work even to this day, years after the pandemic. For instance, the Bloober Team spoke highly of the ability to hire developers remotely, further aiding them in creating their next big title release, Cronos: The New Dawn.