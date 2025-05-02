Yuji Horii Reportedly Leaked Plans For A Chrono Trigger Remake

Naples Comicon is going on, and just like any pop culture festival, there are plenty of panels featuring guests from films or, in this case, video games. Reports are going out right now that during the Naples Comicon, a special guest might have just let it slip that plans are underway to remake a very iconic and legendary JRPG. This is big news if it proves to be true!

A few Reddit posts from those who attended the event went up today. During a panel that featured Yuji Horii, the famed developer accidentally mentioned a Chrono Trigger remake. According to those who attended the panel, it was noted that he mentioned the remake slightly, which immediately caught the host by surprise. After this, a translator spoke with Yuji and told the audience that you have heard nothing.

So, this might have been an accidental slip-up from Yuji Horii, and plans are not yet in place to reveal a remake. But we wouldn’t be too surprised by a remake announcement. We are in a period where remakes and remastered editions are popping up quite a bit. This would be a big one as it seems like everyone has played Chrono Trigger or, at the very least, knows about the game.

It’s a classic Super Nintendo Entertainment System RPG that came out back in 1995. Of course, we’ve seen ports released over the years to keep this game going. For those of you unaware, Yuji Hori was one of the lead writers for Chrono Trigger and the creator of the beloved Dragon Quest franchise. Of course, at age 71, the developer is still involved, mainly with the Dragon Quest franchise, so perhaps he knows something going on behind the scenes for a remake.

For now, it’s purely a waiting game to see if a remake announcement will come out. We’re just going off of some reports on Reddit about the incident at the Naples Comicon. If this did happen and it was a slip-up, we’ll still likely be a good way off before any confirmation of the game comes to the public.