Xbox Game Pass Is Kicking These 8 Games Off The Service

Xbox Game Pass is an excellent service if you want to access an extensive catalog of games. It’s not easy paying for each new game release, so having services like this is a fantastic way to keep gaming without breaking the bank. Best of all, if you’re a fan of any of Microsoft’s first-party studios, then you will find that each game of theirs will launch on day one through Game Pass. Likewise, these games will remain on the service outside of potential licensing issues.

That said, the third-party line of games on Xbox Game Pass is not guaranteed to stay forever. They all have their days marked, and we get two sets of waves each month. These waves not only bring some new games into the service, but they also unveil what games are leaving soon. Today, we’re getting an early look at the games heading out of Game Pass, thanks to a report from Insider Gaming.

Xbox Game Pass Leaving Soon

–Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

–Dune: Spice Wars

–Hauntii

–Jurassic World Evolution 2

–Chants of Sennaar

–Little Kitty, Big City

–The Big Con

–Planet of Lana

These games will be leaving on May 15, 2025. So, you still have time left to check them out if you haven’t already done so. That said, there’s also a special discount available for games leaving Xbox Game Pass. Before they leave the service, you can pick these games up and save some money. All you need to do is be an active member of Game Pass to take advantage of this deal.

As mentioned, Xbox Game Pass has two waves each month. While we have word on what’s leaving the service in this first wave, we don’t know what’s coming to it. Microsoft has yet to release the first wave of Game Pass titles for May. However, we anticipate word coming out at any moment. In other news related to the service, Xbox’s Phil Spencer offered an update on their initiative.