Nintendo Switch Patch 20.0.1 Fixes Bug That Crashes The Console – And There’s A Workaround Just In Case

Don’t be scared if it happens to you – you can do the fixes all on your own.

Nintendo has rapidly released a new update to the Switch.

We reported on patch 20.0.0 just a few days ago, that ushered in even the return of Amelia N. That patch added Virtual Game Cards, support for GameShare, and the option to backup your entire Switch system data to the cloud so you can ditch your existing Switch now for a Switch 2 when you get it. But a bug appeared with that patch that actually crashes consoles.

Some fans speculated that the bug could be related to the screenshot and video capture, but it shouldn’t be a concern for that much longer.

Nintendo has revealed patch 20.0.1 is already available for the console. In fact, interestingly enough, Nintendo says that if your Switch is connected online, it may update itself automatically. Yours truly tested this ourselves and saw that before loading up a game, it will give the customary message that a system update is available.

If you don’t get the prompt to update, you can just go to system settings to prompt this. The update is quick to download and install, so it’s clearly only to fix this issue. It’s also pretty good that they managed to push it so that it could update on consoles automatically.

Of course, there are some users whose consoles have already crashed. Thankfully, there’s a workaround so that you can load your console again and then push the update to it automatically.

First things first, make sure the console is off. Sometimes the console can have a black screen but still register with power. If your console doesn’t respond, press and hold the power button for twelve seconds to force a shut down.

After you’re certain it’s been turned off, you can enter Maintenance Mode. You’ll have to press the power button, volume up button, and volume down button all at the same time. These three buttons are all lined up at the upper lefthand side of the console, so you’ll just have to press them with multiple buttons.

You can see a screenshot of the Maintenance Mode menu here, but it looks like any other system setting screen on the Switch. There will be options to Update System, Initialize Console, and Initialize Console Without Deleting Save Data. You have to choose Update System and follow the prompts to finish this update. If the Switch has Parental Controls, you may also have to enter your PIN. If you did forget your PIN, you can also reset it.

We know all of that sounds scary but most Switch users won’t have to worry about it, and their consoles may already be updated.