Switch Receives Massive Update With Many Long Desired Features, Including Virtual Game Cards, Online System Backup – And The Return Of Amelia N.

Nintendo has released a major update to the Switch consoles, that includes a long awaited return.

As reported by Vooks, the update includes many minor and major additions, improvements, and changes, to the point that this may be the biggest update that the system will ever receive for the rest of its lifetime.

The biggest, and most important update now is Virtual Game Cards, which both makes it easier to share games across multiple Switch consoles, and also easier to visualize and understand. You can still choose to use the old system, which will require online checks. But if you’re an actual Switch user, you know firsthand that those constant online check-ins were the bane of your existence.

With Virtual Game Cards, you can load a game from one console to another as if it was a physical game card. In this way, you can share games across multiple consoles under one account, and no longer worry about online check-ins. This new system also makes it easier to share games with family or friends who have their own consoles and accounts.

There is also a new feature for people who are replacing their Switch consoles with a Switch 2. You can now create a complete backup of your Switch data to Nintendo’s servers. This is free, and a completely different system to the cloud save backup feature in Switch Online. If you use this feature, the original Switch will reformat to factory settings.

There will still be a way to directly transfer your system data directly from the Switch and Switch 2 using your Nintendo Account. So this feature is for those gamers who plan to sell or trade in their consoles.

This update also adds support for GameShare with Switch 2 consoles. We won’t be able to use this until the Switch 2’s launch, but it’s good that Nintendo got ahead to add this in now.

There are other minor changes, like the eShop switching colors from orange to red, and the character icon for Donkey Kong being switched out from the old to the new design. But hardcore Switch fans are in for a treat when they open the news tab on their welcome screen.

Amelia N. has returned! First appearing in 2017, she is the fictional parasocial host of the Nintendo Switch Informational Center. As she herself says in the latest news update, “If you don’t know me, I’m the gal who, um, introduces new features for your Nintendo Switch system.”

As redditor MadLibsbyRogerPrice explained, Amelia hasn’t made an appearance since 2022. This may not necessarily be her retirement post, but unless she gets transferred to the Switch 2 department, she may soon be joining Swapnote host Nikki, Daigasso Band Brothers‘ Barbara the Bat, and the Nintendo Badge Arcade Bunny in Captain Rainbow’s retirement community. So those long enduring Amelia N. stans should enjoy her return as much as they can.