Devs For Evil Dead: The Game Confirms They Are Actively Delisting This Title

Evil Dead: The Game came out a couple of years ago. Saber Madrid brought this game into the marketplace back in 2022. As the name suggested, this was a title attached to the Evil Dead franchise, and it was mainly a PvP gameplay experience. However, if you were browsing the digital storefronts recently to pick this game up finally, you’ll notice it suddenly vanished. Without a warning, the game was kicked from the digital marketplace.

Rumors started to spread online when it was first discovered that Evil Dead: The Game was missing from the PlayStation and Epic Games stores. Fans started to assume that we were going to see the game delisted officially. Today, thanks to VGC, we’re discovering that the rumors and speculation are true—for the most part.

Saber Interactive released a statement confirming that the game is being delisted. So far, it’s still available on the Xbox digital marketplace, but everywhere else seems to have it removed. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get any heads-up that the game was being removed with a special sale in place to allow some players a chance to dive into this game before it was tossed away.

A heads-up would have also been nice because, in the same statement, according to VGC, Saber Interactive plans to keep the servers online. While the game might be delisted, those who own a copy can still enjoy the gameplay experience online. Of course, we’re not sure how long those servers will remain online, but there are no immediate plans to see them shut down from the look of things.

While the game had a mixed reception, it could be that there weren’t enough active players to keep it going. There’s also speculation that we might be running into expired licenses, and rather than renewing them, the game is just being pulled.