Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons Will Also Be Quieter With HD Rumble

Earlier this year, we knew that Nintendo was planning to roll out the red carpet and fully reveal the Nintendo Switch 2 to the masses this month. April would feature the Nintendo Direct presentation that would break down the console hardware and the software coming to the platform. Of course, even after this presentation, Nintendo is still slowly releasing new tidbits of information that might be well worth noting.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 keeping the overall setup the same as its predecessor, we can expect a larger and more powerful device. That said, we do know that there is some backward compatibility available so players can continue to enjoy some of their favorite Switch games on the new platform. However, thanks to VGC, we’re discovering that one of these backward-compatible games now has a notice about the new Joy-Cons that are packed with the Switch 2.

The game we’re referring to is Everybody 1-2-Switch. This title features a variety of minigames, with one of them called Joy-Con Hide & Seek. It’s a simple game where one player hides a Joy-Con, and the seeker can listen to the HD Rumble, hoping to pinpoint the Joy-Con. However, this game will be harder if you use the new Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons.

It’s noted that the new Joy-Con controllers are quieter than the original Joy-Cons. While they have HD Rumble, it looks like they won’t be anywhere near as noisy as what we have today. That said, we’ll have to see for ourselves when the console launches, and we can start testing the Joy-Cons out.

In other news related to the Switch 2, we recently learned that users can now manage Virtual Game Cards online. You can read more about that feature right here. Furthermore, Nintendo confirmed that the new Dock will not be compatible with any original Switch models.